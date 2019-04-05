Doncaster Rovers midfielder Luke McCullough is confident he will play again after suffering a second cruciate knee ligament injury in three years.

The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international is out of contract at Rovers this summer and unlikely to be offered a new deal.

He has impressed for Tranmere Rovers on a season-long loan deal but was forced off during the early stages of last weekend’s 3-0 win over Carlisle United.

McCullough missed most of the 2016/17 season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in pre-season and another serious knee injury restricted him to just 13 appearances the following season.

“Plenty of players have successfully come back from multiple cruciate injuries and, thankfully, modern medicine means it is no longer the career-threatening blow of the past,” McCullough told the Belfast News Letter.

“As disappointed as I am, I think back to my previous recovery and take comfort from how I managed to return slightly earlier than expected and have that knowledge of exactly what is required.

“When I returned before everything felt brilliant to be honest and I’ve played practically every minute this season with Tranmere, so there is no reason to think there was any underlying problem.

“I was running alongside someone in the first five minutes against Carlisle and just felt it when I planted my leg.

“I’m expecting to need surgery regardless of anything else but will get a better picture after I meet with the specialist.”

Defensive midfielder McCullough was deemed surplus to requirements at Rovers but has helped Tranmere up to fifth place in League Two.

“I’ve loved it at Tranmere and initially came in on a short-term loan deal but that was quickly extended to the full season,” he said.

“The fans have been great and we are right in the play-off positions but even looking towards automatic promotion, which would be brilliant.

“I’ve been used in a midfield position, either sitting in front of the back four on my own or as part of a two, so it’s a role I’ve been getting more experienced in over time at both Doncaster and Tranmere after starting out as a centre-back.

“Hopefully the lads can push on over the last few weeks of the season.”