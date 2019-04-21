Doncaster Rovers: The trend Grant McCann insists his side must end if they are to make top six

Results have come in streaks for Doncaster Rovers this season but Grant McCann says that simply cannot be the case any longer if they are to secure the final play-off place in League One.

This campaign has been characterised by strong runs without defeat being followed up by similar periods without victory.

Only once this season have Rovers responded immediately with a win after a run without defeat was ended. A six match unbeaten streak was halted on Boxing Day at Fleetwood Town only for Rovers to bounce back with victory at Gillingham three days later.

A run of four consecutive wins was ended with a 2-0 defeat at Sunderland on Friday.

And with only three games remaining and a four point cushion to a Peterborough United side still holding a game in hand, Rovers cannot afford to take their time in returning to winning ways.

“We’ll bounce back,” McCann said. “One hundred per cent.

“We haven’t got long left. We’ve got three games.

“We can’t wait – it has to be the next game, it’s as simple as that.”

Though bitterly disappointed with a first half performance at Sunderland he labelled as ‘safe’ McCann says he took heart with the response in the second half from Rovers as they tried to force their way back into the game.

And he is confident his players are aware of where they went wrong at the Stadium of Light and will avoid similar mistakes in their approach when they host Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

“They know themselves,” McCann said.

“They knew right away at half time.

“It wasn’t about me going in there and ranting and raving and calling people out.

“That is not my style.

“I’d rather speak to them tactically in terms of what we need to get better at and in the second half they did that.

“That is something for us to learn from and try to implement this week.”

By the time they kick-off against Accrington, Rovers will be aware of how their points cushion from Peterborough stands with Darren Ferguson’s side hosting Sunderland on Monday afternoon. Eighth placed Coventry City are the only other side with a realistic hope of catching Rovers and visit Portsmouth.