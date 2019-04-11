Doncaster Rovers: The case for the defence as Grant McCann faces another selection headache

Grant McCann admits he is facing another selection headache at centre half this weekend following the impressive performance of Tom Anderson at Bradford City.

Anderson was brought back into the starting XI after Paul Downing suffered an illness in the build-up to the game, restricting him to a substitute appearance at Valley Parade.

It has been a feature of Rovers this season that whenever a change is required at centre half, the replacement has matched the form of the absentee.

And Anderson continued that, not looking like he had missed a beat as he slotted in alongside Andy Butler and delivered an impressive showing.

"It's been good the form we've had in that area," McCann said.

"The three of them, Buts, Tom and Paul, have been outstanding whenever they've played.

"Buts came out of the team through suspension and found it difficult to get back in. Tom came out of the team through concussion and found it difficult to get back in.

"Paul came out of the team at the weekend through illness.

"None of them have come out of the team through form, it's been because of something else that has happened.

"The three of them are top pros and whatever two we go with this weekend, I'm sure the other one will back them to the hilt."

McCann has typically stuck with the same centre back pairing from the previous game whenever a player has been available once again, suggesting Anderson has a good chance of keeping his shirt against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Rovers boss believes hard work and inclusivity on the training ground is the reason for the seamless transition between defensive options.

"That is all down to what we do on the training ground and how we keep them embedded in even when they're not in the team," McCann said.

"That goes for everyone really.

"The togetherness is first class here and we need to keep that for the test of the season."