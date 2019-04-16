Grant McCann says he had no hesitation in unleashing Herbie Kane following his speedy return to fitness.

Loan star Kane returned from a month on the sidelines to play a starring role in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Initially there were fears that the Liverpool midfielder could miss the rest of the season with a groin injury.

Kane has been a driving force behind Rovers’ bid to reach the League One play-offs, although his form dipped following the turn of the year.

However, the 20-year-old looked recharged and refreshed during an impressive display against the Pilgrims.

Asked if he had any hesitation in selecting Kane, McCann said: “What do you think after that performance?

“The boy’s special. I’ve said that before and I’ll say it again.

“He’s a special talent and he’s going to have some career.

“He’s so calm, he sees things, he sees pictures quickly, he’s on the front foot, the energy he plays at, the aggression he’s got for a young boy.

“He calmed everything down when things got a little bit stop-start. He put his foot on it and got us a pass.

“I thought it was a very good performance from him considering he hasn’t played for about three or four weeks.”

McCann also reserved praise for on-loan striker Mallik Willks who deputised for leading scorer John Marquis in the centre of the front three.

“I thought he did very well,” said McCann.

“You have to remember Mallik did come to us a number nine – we’ve worked with him on the right of a front three – so he knows the role very well.

“We worked him on it last week. He did it at Blackpool very well. And he was lively again on Saturday and caused them problems.

“I was really pleased with his performance and his energy.”