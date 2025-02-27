Doncaster Rovers team news update for Newport County as red card appeal falls on deaf ears

m

Grant McCann has a fully-fit Doncaster Rovers squad to face Newport County on Saturday, with the only absentees missing out due to suspension.

Patrick Kelly was shown a straight red card in last week's win at Accrington Stanley - Rovers' second successive dismissal after Jack Senior's sending off at Morecambe. McCann says Rovers appealed Kelly's red but that ultimately it was turned down. He'll now miss three matches, meaning he will now be unavailable for the trip to Crewe on March 15.

On a brighter note, there are no injuries within the squad. Skipper Richard Wood returned from a long lay-off last weekend whilst James Maxwell (toe) and Tom Nixon (sickness) are both available for the visit of Newport.

"We've got a clean bill of health which is pleasing," McCann said. "James is fine and has trained all week. His toe has settled down quite a bit. Tom is alright and started to feel better on the Sunday after Accrington."

On Kelly, McCann added: "We did appeal it. I spoke to Mike Jones (head of refereeing at EFL) and his opinion was he felt it was a yellow. We felt the same. PK just went for the ball, made a clean tackle and gone through the ball and their player has probably made it worse than what it is.

"The problem we had was of the evidence we sent, we didn't have the best footage or camera angles. And the appeal will always go on that. That happens at this level. But the good thing is it wasn't frivolous, we didn't waste anyone's time and it's just a three-game ban."