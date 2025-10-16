Doncaster Rovers are looking to bounce back into form this weekend when they host Northampton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side are winless in their last five in League One and in terms of team news for the visit of the Cobblers, the Northern Irishman delivered a slightly cryptic update.

Speaking on Thursday lunchtime, he said: "There's one or two doubts, without me coming out mentioning (specific) names. One or two from last week's game haven't trained this week so we'll give them as much time as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether the unnamed players could possibly be missing for just this weekend's encounter or longer-term, McCann responded: "Both I would say. But when I say longer-term it's probably weeks, not months. But we'll give them as much time as possible."

Sean Grehan is back from international duty. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

McCann also confirmed Charlie Crew and Sean Grehan are both back in contention after being away on international duty with Wales and Republic of Ireland's under-21s respectively, and he delivered further updates on Harry Clifton (hamstring) and Jamie Sterry (shoulder).

"Charlie will be back in Friday morning," McCann added. "Sean's been back in since Monday, as he only had one game. It's nice to have those two back because it's helps with the one or two injuries we're carrying. The more positive news is that Harry Clifton is coming along nicely.

"He'll have had another full week on the grass but it's a probably bit too soon for this weekend but he's edging closer.

"With Jamie, the shoulder is still causing him pain but Dave (Rennie, head of medical) is working hard with him to try and get him back as soon as possible."