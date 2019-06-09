Doncaster Rovers target Joe Newell joins Hibernian

Doncaster Rovers transfer target Joe Newell has joined Scottish top flight side Hibernian on a two-year deal.

Rovers were understood to be the front runners for the signing of the wide midfielder, after he rejected the offer of fresh terms at Rotherham United to opt for a new challenge.

Rovers had initially offered Newell better terms than the Millers, though it is thought that the wage package was then matched by Paul Warne’s side.

Peterborough United – where Newell played alongside Rovers boss Grant McCann – were also understood to be interested in signing the 26-year-old.

But he has opted for a move to Easter Road, with Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted they faced competition for his signature.

“We’re excited to get Joe over the line,” the former Barnsley manager said.

“He’s coming in having played a lot of games at a good level in the English Championship last season and is a threat either out wide or inside.

“Joe can carry the ball up the park and I think he’ll link up well with our other attacking players.

“Joe had several other options so I am delighted that he chose to join us.

“It is exciting that we can attract players who believe in what we hope to do.”

Newell said he was sold on the move by Heckingbottom, who won six and drew four of his 14 games after taking charge of the Edinburgh club in February.

“It’s a big decision for me to come up here and leave home but I’m really happy,” Newell said.

“I came up in May for a look and the first impressions were really good. I’d obviously heard about the city and how big the club is.

“The training ground and stadium were good, then I spoke to the manager and that was probably the most impressive thing, to be honest.

“It was just the way he highlighted how he wants us to play, how he sees his team and the club progressing, his ambitions and how I fit into that.

“It got me straight away. It was really exciting.”