Doncaster Rovers target FA Cup run as Grant McCann eyes up January transfer kitty boost

Grant McCann wants another FA Cup run.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann hopes a good run in this season's FA Cup can boost the club's coffers just in time for January.

Rovers head to Barrow this weekend in the first round proper. With replays having been scrapped this season, the Football Association has upped prize money to help compensate. It means a winner must be decided on the day at Holker Street, with extra-time and maybe even penalties required.

Whoever comes out on top will scoop £45,000 and if they were to then follow it up with a second round win later this month it'd boost them to the tune of another £75,000. That equates to a substantial six-figure boost ahead of the transfer window reopening on January 1.

Rovers have decent form in the world's oldest cup competition in recent years, having reached the fourth round in 2020-21 and the fifth round in McCann's first spell as boss in the 2018-19 campaign.

"The FA Cup is obviously big for us, and and without putting too much pressure on everybody, it's big for us financially," McCann said ahead of the clash (3pm).

"The (prize) money has been raised this year in terms of how far you go. I think they've done it obviously because they've scrapped replays. For us, financially, then it might give us a bit of leeway going into January to be better in the second half of the season. I'm really happy with my squad but if I could add or two through an FA Cup run that would be great.

"The first time I was here we had a really good run, we got to the fifth round of the FA Cup and I'd love something like that again but the first thing is we have to go to Barrow and win."