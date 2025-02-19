Doncaster Rovers talking points: True grit, Tom Anderson scare and pitch shocker

A look at five talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' 1-0 win at Morecambe on Tuesday night:

True grit

Grant McCann - and no doubt all Rovers fans - will have been delighted with how the team coped in the face of adversity here.

Despite taking an early lead, the visitors couldn't build on it and as soon as Jack Senior saw red the hosts understandably fancied their chances of breaking Rovers' resistance. But they held firm, won headers, cleared their lines and got the job done to move back up to third and their mini-rut.

"They kept putting balls in the box but we just kept putting blocks in," McCann reflected post-match.

"These are tough games. This is a Morecambe team that's scrapping to stay in the division and you saw that second half. They waited for us to wilt but we didn't. I think they are a better team than where they are in the league. This was a really tough one, away from home on a Tuesday night having just got beat in a derby game. Everyone's eyes will have been on us tonight wondering how we'd do and we've certainly answered those questions tonight."

Heart-in-mouth moment

Despite Morecambe offering a much better showing second half, in truth they rarely troubled Ted Sharman-Lowe's goal.

Rob Street notches the only goal of the game at Morecambe. Pic: Howard Roe.

The stats show just a solitary attempt at goal for the hosts. Infact, the biggest scare for McCann and everyone of a Rovers persuasion came when Tom Anderson opted to perform a dicey back-header direct from a long punt upfield by the Morecambe goalkeeper. With the Lancashire wind behind it, it looked for a split-second as though it was destined to end up on a bloopers video with Sharman-Lowe back-pedalling desperately. Thankfully, the Chelsea stopper claimed it with both hands.

On the sideline, directly below the press box, McCann's puff of the cheeks as he turned to his bench said it all.

"To be honest, that would have been some own goal!" he proclaimed to the Free Press post-match. "But fair play to Teddy. He's recognised (the danger). I've seen some goalkeepers that may have come out due to miscommunication and then suddenly it ends up in the back of your net."

Street quandary

Match-winner Rob Street applauds the travelling Rovers fans after his goal.

A portion of the fanbase were calling for Rob Street to lead the line from the start after his impressive cameo in the Grimsby setback last weekend. They got their wish here and the loanee duly repaid McCann's faith.

He was terrific as the focal point of the team, and could easily have had a hat-trick inside ten minutes. Maybe there was a slice of fortune that his goal went in off his shoulder (the second of his four Rovers goals that can be classed as 'unorthodox' finishes) but he deserved that luck for his outstanding output here.

McCann was purring over the giant forward post-match, labelling him "excellent". He has certainly given his manager something to think about ahead of Accrington.

Sandpit of a pitch

It's hard to remember seeing a surface as bad as the one that greeted Rovers at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium. It resembled a beach more than a surface worthy of playing football on. It was certainly a leveller and speaking post-match McCann admitted the pitch affected his team selection.

"It was very, very difficult on that pitch," he told the Free Press. "When you get onto it there's zero grass on it. It's just mud really and that made it difficult for the boys."

Left-back issues

McCann was reluctant to discuss Jack Senior's red card in too much detail and insists the club will have a hard think before deciding whether to appeal. He did confirm though that James Maxwell has a broken toe but should be ready for the weekend - although that may well be guided by Senior's situation being cleared up in the coming days.

He added: "James has broken his toe but as I've said it's down to game management. It's his little toe so there's not much you can do about it really. Maybe (he'll need) some strapping and a painkiller and he'll be okay. He's going to need to be now if Jack's suspended."