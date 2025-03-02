Doncaster Rovers talking points: Trio lauded, Newport curse ends but six-year wait goes on

A look at four talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' routine 3-0 win over Newport County.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hat-trick wait goes on

Rob Street could easily have had a hat-trick here. The on-loan forward was denied an early opportunity but atoned for it with a goal either side of half-time. Both were typical poacher's goals but his second was an instinctive finish after getting over the initial disappointment of seeing his close-range prod somehow kept out. He produced a fine back-heel that caught the back-tracking Newport defence off-guard. Sadly, Street couldn't add to his tally and clinch what would have been a maiden senior hat-trick.

Incredibly, you have to go back more than six years since a Rovers player last hit a treble. Alfie May scored four goals in the 7-0 evisceration of Chorley in the FA Cup in November 2018, whilst the last time a Rovers player scored three in a league game was all the way back in October 2017: Ben Whiteman against Southend.

Front three's chemistry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with Street, fellow goalscorer Luke Molyneux and wideman Jordan Gibson formed a lethal front three. Newport were terrorised by the trio who between them scored all three goals, registered an assist and hit the woodwork twice.

All three were afforded standing ovations by the Rovers fans when they departed towards the latter stages of this convincing win. Safe to say their manager was delighted with their output against the Exiles.

"They all had opportunities today," he told the Free Press "Mols and Gibbo both hit the post, Jordan had another couple of shots, Rob scored two but probably could have had more. They were really, really effective all three of them. And the beauty of it is that they're all playing with real confidence which is pleasing."

Rob Street and Luke Molyneux were both on target in the win over Newport.

That bodes well heading into the Bromley game in just two days' time.

Praise for under-the-radar pair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Sterry and George Broadbent both came in for praise from their manager after this professional 18th league victory of the campaign.

Both players performed diligently and caught the eye with classy showings.

On Broadbent, McCann said: "He's getting better and better. He's now showing out on the pitch what we see every day in training. He probably went through a stage when he wasn't passing it forward as much as we'd want. He's starting to do that now. And he's getting his foot in. He's got that edge about him."

And on full-back Sterry, McCann simply added: "Jamie is top-class. The best right-back in the division by a country mile."

Newport curse lifted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He didn't admit to it post-match, but this victory will secretly have delighted McCann as it finally allows Rovers to shake the monkey off their back when it comes to facing Newport.

The Welsh outfit had won the last four on the spin against Rovers so the manner of this performance will have been a relief. They were never given a moment to try and assert themselves on the contest and once the second goal went in barely 30 seconds after the restart it effectively killed the game dead.

"We played them twice really early in the season at their place and they ran over us really," McCann reflected. "And then when we played them at home last season we had 30-odd shots but lost. Today was nothing to do with those three games. We're much stronger, resilient and streetwise now and we showed that here."