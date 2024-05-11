Doncaster Rovers talking points: Penalty pain, stage fright and blunt McCann message

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers suffered defeat in their League Two play-off semi-final, losing 3-2 on penalties to Crewe Alexandra.

The game in South Yorkshire had finished with the visitors running out 2-0 winners, ensuring extra time with the aggregate score at 2-2.

But it wasn’t to be for the hosts, with defeat in the cruellest of manners.

Here are four talking points to emerge from the game:

Penalty pain again

For the second play-off campaign running, also ironically under Grant McCann, Rovers were dumped out on penalty kicks.

It's undoubtedly the best way to win a tie but also the cruellest way to lose one. In truth spot-kicks always looked a possibility as soon as the game ticked beyond the hour mark.

Crewe seemed content with clawing back a two-goal deficit and Rovers simply weren't able to fashion anything of note in regulation time.

Charlie Kirk scores the winning penalty for Crewe.

An extra 30 minutes only enhanced this situation and so it was down to a test of nerves from 12 yards. Sadly, the hosts couldn't progress with a mixed bag of efforts in the shoot-out.

Joe Ironside, George Miller and Owen Bailey all converted theirs but Zain Westbrooke and Hakeeb Adelakun were the unfortunate ones to blot their copybook meaning another season in League Two beckons.

Speaking to the Free Press, McCann said: "I left the changing room door open afterwards so that our players could hear the noise from them (Crewe). Ultimately they have to use that as extra motivation for when they come back in the summer.

"It's just hard to put it into words at the moment."

Grant McCann suffered more play-off pain with Rovers. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Stage fright?

For whatever reason, Rovers simply did not turn up in this second leg. They looked edgy and were unable to put together the cohesive, free-flowing moves that have become a hallmark of this fabulous run in recent months.

McCann said: "For us, we just didn't move the ball quick enough. We just didn't get going, especially first half. We reset a little bit at half-time. We got better after that but ultimately we've failed and that hurts.

"We were stood on the sideline thinking maybe do some of them think we don't need to win tonight (because of aggregate score). But that certainly didn't come from us as coaching staff. That was a concern for us."

George Miller

Perhaps one of the few positives to emerge from this fixture was the sight of George Miller. The striker had not kicked a ball in anger since last August after a long lay-off on the sidelines. So there was a fillip provided by his presence on the bench for this clash.

He came on for the final stages of extra-time and played his part by scoring his spot-kick in the shoot-out.

"It was nice to get him back," McCann reflected. "He's probably itching to get going so what this does is allow him to get some minutes into his legs ahead of the summer and then get flying."

Blunt message sent to players

McCann was understandably deflated when he trudged to the press room to conduct his final interview of the 2023-24 campaign with the local media.

Whilst the dejection was there for all to see there was also a clear hunger to right these wrongs next time around - and a stern message for anyone not on board with his ambitions.

He bluntly said: "This club shouldn't be in League Two. You've seen that with the attendance tonight.