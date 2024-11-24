Jack Senior was in the wars at Carlisle.

We look at four talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' goalless draw away at Carlisle:

McCann defiant despite struggles

Once again Rovers' problems in front of goal were laid bare for all to see. Grant McCann's men have now drawn three games on the trot and have scored just twice in that run.

They racked up 15 attempts at goal against Carlisle but the fact that only a fifth of those were actually on target remains a sticking point for this team. Yes, they looked more likely to break the deadlock with Kyle Hurst and Jordan Gibson coming closest. But sooner or later they have to start turning the screw - especially if they want to remain part of the automatic promotion conversation.

Despite the current malaise, McCann remains fully convinced it'll turn. "We've one defeat in 11, it's good," he said. "I think the form is good and we just want to try these draws into wins. We've a management team and players who want to win games, not draw. We've a fanbase of the same mindset. We're trying to win games but at this moment in time we're finding too many shots blocked, too many goalkeepers coming out like Gordon Banks. We're just not finding that break right now but it'll come."

Senior a 'cut' above

Jack Senior put in a mightily impressive showing against the Cumbrians, registering the most number of tackles (6) of anyone on the pitch. He contributed plenty to the clean sheet and even had war wounds to show.

A nasty collision in the first half saw him sustain a cut above his eye but after a quick patching-up, he returned to the field and if anything improved his output.

A cross-shot from Luke Molyneux hits the crossbar in the second half.

"Jack's been brilliant every time he's played," declared his manager. "He was excellent, committed and strong. The second half there was a challenge but he just got straight back up. That's what Jack is about and it was a really good performance."

McCann was initially worried that the 27-year-old may not be able to carry on after the cut.

"To be fair, after it happened I thought he couldn't see out of that eye because his eye was completely closed but he looks alright."

Sharman-Lowe's redemption

The first half saw Ted Sharman-Lowe post a shaky, unconvincing performance. The Chelsea loanee gifted Carlisle's Dan Adu-Adjei the ball just a few yards out but redeemed himself with a comfortable save from close range. He also made a couple of unforced errors as the half wore on. But he more than made up for those mistakes with an assured couple of late saves that helped preserve the point, one of which was a terrific push away from a goalbound header.

"They were great saves at the end and that's why we brought him to the football club," McCann told the Free Press. "He's a top young goalkeeper and I'm pleased for him as he made some top class saves for us in big moments and today was another."

Fans praised after almighty trek

Fair play to Rovers' travelling support. Once again the team was backed terrifically at Brunton Park with 704 in the away end having battled against the elements that Storm Bert threw their way. Some had to do it the hard way after motorway closures and train cancellations.

McCann made a point in his post-match press conference to praise the supporters, saying: "It's fantastic. I was really surprised to see how many there was of them given the fact they've probably had to come through rain, hail, snow to get to Carlisle and then it be about 15 degrees! There's all sorts of weather. We woke up this morning and the hotel was covered in snow. It's not an easy trek coming here so I'm just disappointed we didn't send them home with a win."