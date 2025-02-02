Doncaster Rovers talking points: MK Dons' kidology, Patrick Kelly and more sub magic

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v MK Dons ; 1/2/2025 3.00 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' Rob Street

We take a look at some of the talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' 2-1 win over MK Dons.

Deja vu?

It was roughly this time last year that Rovers went on that staggering run of form, culminating in them clinching the most unlikeliest of play-off spots. It was a sequence that saw them lose just one of their last 18 league games, including 'that' staggering 10-game winning streak.

Of course, this time around the start made to the season has been much better and Grant McCann's side have effectively been in the promotion picture from day one thanks to a largely consistent run of results. But this win over an MK Dons side - one that is far better than their lowly position of 11th suggests - made it four wins on the spin. No wonder fans are starting to get 2024 feels.

Speaking post-match, the manager said: "I think this shows the beauty of the league. Two weeks ago everyone said Walsall had won the league. It shows how quickly things can change. We proved that last season."

Kelly praise

This was a day when the majority of Rovers players stood out, making it was hard to single anyone out. But when pushed, the Free Press opted for loanee Patrick Kelly as the star man after a stellar showing in what was his first start since January 4. His manager concurred, saying: "I don't think there's anyone like PK, in my opinion, in this division. It was almost like fighting fire with fire, with him and Dan Crowley. He's an excellent player but I thought PK played very well in large parts.

"We haven't got anybody who can travel with the ball so eloquently, and who can beat people. That's why he is at a Premier League club. We're fortunate to have him here."

Dons' mind games don't pay off

One of the first things McCann mentioned in his post-match chat with the media was how MK Dons almost caught Rovers off-guard with their set-up.

But he says his players quickly sussed out what the visitors were doing and adjusted accordingly. He said: "We were surprised a little bit by MK Dons' shape. I've not seen Scott's (Lindsey, manager) teams in that sort of shape before. They even tried to surprise us in their warm-up. But what was pleasing is how we adapted to it."

It continues a theme of Rovers becoming ever more street-smart. In the recent win down at Gillingham, McCann highlighted how he instructed captain Owen Bailey to ensure the hosts kicked towards their vocal home end in the first half.

That particular ploy contributed that day and the hope is that all these small margins eventually add up to promotion come May.

Subs work a treat once more

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Rovers' bench contributed to a vital win. Rob Street was the hero here, firing home a terrific strike to seal a vital three points. It follows Harry Clifton grabbing the winner against Harrogate in similar circumstances whilst recent DN4 outings have seen Billy Sharp and Kyle Hurst both come off the bench and contribute towards wins over Fleetwood and Tranmere respectively.

"It was a massive contribution from everybody, including the bench," McCann told the Free Press. "Jordan (Gibson) nearly scored at the end after Harry Clifton put him in. Obviously, Rob (Street) scored and Billy (Sharp) did well too. We need to be making impacts from the bench and they certainly are."

McCann admits he was relieved Street opted to shoot on his favoured right foot: "I'm pleased he scored! I was screaming to Cliff (Byrne, assistant) saying 'go on your right!' The last thing I wanted him to do was go on his left. I've seen him go on his right so many times in training where he stands someone up, shifts and then shoots. I'm really pleased with Rob. He's another new boy settling in."