Doncaster Rovers talking points: McCann gives Molyneux unique 'get-out' card as 52-year wait ends

Doncaster Rovers are in the hat for the second round of the FA Cup after a slender 1-0 win at Barrow. Here, we look at four talking points to emerge from the game in Cumbria:

Finding a way to win

Rovers weren't at their slick best here, but as has been the case many times this season they dug in and eked out the win.

If stats are anything to go by then Barrow probably shaded this contest, with more shots on target as they pressed for the opener in a game that always looked likely to be decided by fine margins.

But Rovers stood firm, soaked up pressure and struck late through impressive sub Patrick Kelly. Whilst the West Ham loanee may have ultimately grabbed the headlines, others are worthy of mention for a win that boosts the club's coffers to the tune of £45,000.

Joseph Olowu and George Broadbent both put in fantastically-timed challenges with the hosts upping the ante, whilst a number of players displayed their versatility - Owen Bailey and Harry Clifton the chief examples - amid more tactical in-game tweaks by manager Grant McCann.

"We always like to see if players are able to play different positions," McCann told the Free Press. "And I think we've got a squad of players that can do that.

"Harry did well in there (right-back) and Bails played there second half just because he's played there before. An that helped us second half with Harry going into the number eight and eventually playing in Patrick for the goal."

Luke Molyneux peppered the Barrow goal but just couldn't find the breakthrough. Pic: Howard Roe.

A long wait is ended

You have to go back to 1972 for the last time Rovers came away from Holker Street with a win. Granted, trips to this part of Cumbria have been few and far between for Rovers down the years but manager Grant McCann was quick to reference their last visit here when speaking with the media post-match.

"I'm just pleased we got the win here as we were absolutely atrocious here last season. We scored late and result looked close but it wasn't," said the Rovers' chief. He was referring to a 3-2 loss in the league last year and clearly wanted a response to that, albeit in a different competition and with a lot of players who weren't even at the club for that game. Shaking off so-called hoodoo records like this is all part of McCann's plan to keep Rovers moving forward.

Not Molyneux's day

Jamie Sterry went off in the first half at Barrow after suffering a shoulder injury.

On his day, Luke Molyneux is arguably Rovers' blue chip player. The fact he is already into double figures in terms of goal contributions says it all. More often than not, he makes a tangible impact on games. Sadly, this wasn't one of them.

He huffed and puffed but just couldn't find any joy. The assistant referee's flag, Barrow goalkeeper Wyll Stanway and his own profligacy ensured it was a frustrating afternoon for Molyneux. Whilst agreeing that it was a rare off-day for his star man, McCann also gave a unique suggestion as to the wideman's struggles in Cumbria.

He told the Free Press: "Mols is a top player and it's just one of those things. I don't know whether the ball affected him today, because it was a different ball we used. I don't know whether I'm trying to look for an excuse for him! The (FA Cup) balls are different with a different sort of weight. We only got four balls to train with today, Barrow got 12 so I'm not sure how that works. And of those four our goalkeepers probably used them most of the time!"

Then, with tongue firmly in-cheek, McCann added: "I'm trying to do Mols a favour here!"

Contrasting injury news

This outing saw not one but two Rovers full-backs exit the action prematurely. Jamie Sterry came off just after the midway point of the first half before James Maxwell was unable to continue just after the restart.

Sterry's injury is a reoccurrence of a dislocated shoulder whilst Maxwell took a whack on the same foot that he underwent surgery on earlier in the campaign. McCann's initial prognosis on the pair was mixed. With Maxwell, he says it was important the issue was dealt with promptly.

"It was just a knock and I think he felt it," McCann said, when asked of how the injury came about. "I think he got kicked on it so I'm hoping it's nothing too serious.

"I could see he was hobbling and I asked if he was struggling and he said yes. So we knew right away and that's important because it's beneficial. It was a team decision he's made there, not just a James Maxwell decision (to not carry on)."

It seems much better news on Sterry: "He'll be ok. It's disappointing because he started really good. But he'll be fine as he's played with this (injury) anyway. As a player there's no time to rest so I'm sure he'll get it popped back in and the pain will just go down as the week goes on."