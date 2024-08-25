Doncaster Rovers talking points including Fleming flashpoint and a landmark win

Brandon Fleming impressed on his full debut for Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home win over Morecambe. Here are four talking points to emerge from the contest:

Winning despite not playing your best

It's a bona fide cliche but there really is an art to winning when you're not at your best. Promotions are won off the back of such habits, and the hope for Rovers is that this largely underwhelming performance actually bodes well for the campaign to come.

It's not an exaggeration to suggest that had this kind of game panned out 12 months ago that Rovers would probably have ended up drawing or maybe even coming away empty-handed.

Here, against a plucky yet limited Morecambe, they got the goal and never truly looked like being pulled back.

Grant McCann will hope that this kind of performance is seldom seen but will no doubt know it's a positive sign of just how far this group has come since the struggles of last term.

He said: "It's very easy to lose and then lose again in this division. What's hard to do is lose and then respond. We did that well today. We could have had a lot more goals if we'd picked the right pass or action, but it's just the way it went today. It was just one of those days for us."

A landmark win

Three points here means it is now ten successive home league wins at the Eco-Power. Of course, the caveat to all of this is that certain slip-up on home soil back in May against Crewe in the play-offs.

That result aside it's been a perfect stretch of games in DN4 ever since Stockport humbled Rovers 5-1 in January.

Maintaining that proud record will be a tough ask given that Gillingham and Chesterfield are next up in the league, in September.

Fleming gets off hook

The key flashpoint of this game arguably came just before half-time when Morecambe appealed for a red card following Brandon Fleming's foul on Gwion Edwards.

Edwards was heading towards goal when Fleming caught him, although Joseph Olowu was in close proximity. Fleming was shown a yellow card and predictably both managers saw the incident from different perspectives.

McCann was delighted with Fleming's performance on the whole, aside from his decision-making with regards the Edwards incident.

"He shouldn't have got himself booked," he said of Fleming. "He should have got in a better position. I know Edwards well because I signed him for Peterborough many years ago. For one instance Brandon has switched off but we had a man on the cover (Joseph Olowu) so I think the referee made a really good decision.

“But apart from that, I think Brandon was very strong. He got forward when he could and it was a really good performance. If the foot was on the other shoe I'd have probably been screaming for it too! But Joe is on the cover. I would say the referee made a right decision on that one."

Derek Adams, speaking in his post-match conference, was far from happy with the decision claiming that the referee "denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity".

Post-half-time lull is addressed

As mentioned, Morecambe were pretty blunt in attack but one mini-trend that Rovers nipped in the bud here was conceding straight after half-time.

Against Accrington on the opening day Rovers thankfully brushed it off and went on to win convincingly. But against Newport last time out conceding so quickly after the restart set the tone for a malaise.

Thankfully there was to be no three-peat as Ted Sharman-Lowe kept a clean sheet in the league for the first time.