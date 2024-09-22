Doncaster Rovers talking points: Heavyweight tussle, red cards and tactical tweaks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We take a look at four talking points from Doncaster Rovers' 1-1 draw away at MK Dons.

Heavyweights collide

The sporting agenda was dominated on Saturday night by the big heavyweight boxing duel at Wembley Stadium between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

But just over 40 miles away and a few hours earlier, another heavyweight tussle was being played out between two of League Two's big guns. Both Rovers and MK Dons are heavily tipped for promotion this term after play-off semi-final heartache last time out.

And for large portions of this game the two served up an entertaining game, albeit not quite with as much razzmatazz as the Joshua-Dubois contest. The only shame - as we'll get on to in our next point - was that we were robbed of an 11v11 contest which would surely have been a fascinating watch.

The red cards

The main point of discussion in the cars, trains and coaches back up north among Rovers supporters would have been the performance of referee Simon Mather.

The whistler's decision to dish out two yellow cards to Harry Clifton inside the opening ten minutes was met with a mixture of shock and anger from all of a red-and-white persuasion. McCann vented his anger at the fourth official before Mather had a word in his ear shortly afterwards.

Rovers celebrate Tom Anderson's equaliser. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

The Northern Irishman, speaking post-match, described the second yellow for Clifton as "very, very harsh" and was clearly biting his tongue at times when asked to delve further into the matter.

As for Dean Lewington, the Dons' caretaker boss, he also expressed disappointment at seeing one of his players, goalscorer Ellis Harrison, sent for an early bath.

He said: "At half-time, we said the two Doncaster yellows were a bit soft, and that the referee would book so we had to be careful. We're disappointed with what happened. Five or ten years ago it's a great tackle, but times have changed."

McCann revealed that Clifton felt he had let his teammates down when the pair chatted in the dressing room at full-time.

Harry Clifton is sent off by Referee Simon Mather

He told the Free Press: "Harry's disappointed and he apologised. There's no need to apologise but I think the boys dug in for him today, and also us as staff and the fans too. I'm pleased we gave them something to go back up the road with."

Crucial moment

In the immediate aftermath of the red card being brandished to Harrison it was actually the hosts who reacted the quicker.

A counter down the left caught Rovers off-guard and saw Alex Gilbey put through. Only a terrific stop by the legs of goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe saw the ball diverted behind for a corner. Had it gone in it would have been a real gut punch for the visitors as they'd have been 2-0 down albeit with both teams having ten men.

It proved crucial from the Chelsea loanee, as Rovers gained momentum and ultimately earned a point thanks to Tom Anderson's fine header from Joe Sbarra's corner.

Tactical shuffle works a treat

McCann shuffled his pack on the hour mark, just after the red card for MK, when he made three substitutions and went to a back three.

Whilst it was done partly in response to the numbers being evened out, it did result in Rovers possessing much more of a threat. They got the ball forward quicker, created more width and thankfully it paid off when they scored from a set-piece.

"Even if Harrison hadn't been sent off, we still would have done it," McCann told the Free Press, when asked about the formation tweak.

"We would have matched them up and stop them playing through. I thought it was good and we had to do something. But we had to change it. It was good for Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu to both step in and to get Ephraim Yeboah and Luke Molyneux higher up and so they could isolate their markers and go one-v-one. I thought it was good."