Doncaster Rovers talking points: Grinding it out, Sharp adulation + goal machine Bailey

Owen Bailey celebrates his third goal of the season in the win over Port Vale.

Doncaster Rovers recorded a 1-0 win at Port Vale on Saturday to continue their impressive start to the season. Here's the talking points to emerge from the game:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grinding it out

"It almost felt like the footballing gods were looking down on us today," Grant McCann told the Free Press after this latest victory.

He made the comment after watching his side seal all three points at Vale Park despite not being anywhere near their free-flowing best. It was in stark contrast to four days prior at Huddersfield when Rovers came away with zilch despite putting in a superb performance and dominating the game for well over an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Sharp put in a fine shift in the win at Vale Park.

Darren Moore's side had a spell in the first half when they were firmly on top but aside from a header that hit the woodwork, they failed to seriously test Thimothee Lo-Tutala in nets.

"There'll be times, like there was last season, where we're not at our best and it's about standing firm, not conceding and winning the game," added McCann.

Bailey the goal machine

Three goals in five games represents a superb return for captain Owen Bailey.

His crisp, sidefooted finish here was the difference as Rovers sealed all three points against a side they pipped to the League Two title just three months ago. There's been plenty of talk in the last few days of McCann getting in a new striker, but the Free Press - with tongue firmly in cheek - put it to him that he may already have the answer to his problems in the shape of top scorer Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd love a goalscoring midfielder! beamed the Northern Irishman. "I did that myself when I was playing so it's good to see him arriving in there and it was a really good finish to be fair.

"He could have had a couple of goals at Huddersfield, couldn't he? He got inbetween the posts and arrived at the right time so he's getting in the dangerous areas for us which is great to see."

Billy Sharp praise

He might not have found the net but Billy Sharp put in a hell of a shift in Burslem on Saturday. The veteran played the whole game - a rarity in his latest spell at Rovers - as he ran his socks off and caused a nuisance of himself all afternoon.

It didn't go unnoticed by McCann: "If anyone's watching that game today and didn't know anything about Billy Sharp then you'd not have known he's 39-years-old. He led the line brilliantly and answered a lot of people - I wouldn't say critics, because you can't criticise one of the best goal-scorers in the EFL, ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there's probably a few people that have questioned whether he can go game after game and I think he's got better and better. "He went 94 minutes today and kept running and running. What he showed today is a good example for any young centre-forward is what can happen if you live your life right and do the right things."

After a quick check, the last time Sharp played an entire league game was back in January - ironically against Vale.

Defensive rock

Connor O'Riordan put in his best shift in a Rovers shirt here, with the Blackburn loanee a colossus at the back. He registered a whopping 12 clearances and won ample headers as he helped limit Vale to precious little.

"Mo Faal is a difficult player to deal with and is good with the ball but Connor did really well against him today," McCann said. After a contentious penalty call went against him at Huddersfield, this was the perfect response by the giant centre-half.