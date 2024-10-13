Doncaster Rovers talking points: Goalline technology, sluggish start and canny substitutions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at four talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' 1-1 draw at home to Crewe Alexandra.

Sluggish start

Ultimately Rovers got something out of this game, and arguably looked the more likely to grab all three points after a bright finish to the contest. But the first 45 minutes left plenty to be desired.

Crewe were bossing possession and whilst they rarely threatened Ted Sharman-Lowe's goal, they were firmly on top. They were playing nice stuff, even deep in their own half and then springing lightning-fast counters. One moment almost saw them yield a tangible reward when Shilow Tracey skipped past Owen Bailey before his colleague Jay McGrath got him out of jail.

Rovers' best opportunity came right at the end of the half (more in the next point) but Grant McCann, speaking post-match, was clearly unhappy with their first half showing. Thankfully, they recovered the situation in the latter stages but he'll want them to address the sluggish start they displayed here.

Wrong end of decisions?

This wasn't a game nearly half as controversial as the recent home match against Chesterfield. But Rovers could perhaps lay claim to being on the end of one, perhaps two wrong decisions. It was towards the end of the first half when the hosts thought they'd opened the scoring through Billy Sharp. The veteran reacted quickest to bundle in after Crewe stopper Filip Marschall had tipped Jordan Gibson's free-kick onto the crossbar, but the offside flag was quickly raised. When asked about that by the Free Press, McCann suggested that the original chance may well have resulted in a goal for his side.

"Our analyst said that Billy was offside but that he thinks the ball was over the line (for the free-kick), looking at it on his screen," he said. "It's hard for the referee to see. I'm not sure they have goalline technology at this level."

Billy Sharp saw a goal ruled out in Rovers' draw with Crewe.

Indeed, the technology isn't in use on regular matchdays but is brought into play for the play-offs.

Another decision that perhaps went against Rovers was the non-award of a penalty early in the second half. There were a couple of half-shouts actually, but McCann wasn't protesting too much on that front: "I think Brandon Fleming got through in the box at one point and he's the wrong side of his man (and goes down). But listen, it's a difficult job for the referees."

Subs make their mark

Having just conceded after the restart, McCann rolled the dice and took his two full-backs - Jamie Sterry and Brandon Fleming - off and brought on Joe Ironside and Joe Sbarra. Less than ten minutes later Kyle Hurst was also summoned from the subs' bench and it wasn't long before the hosts were on level terms.

Two of the aforementioned changes were involved in the goal, with Hurst finishing in style after Sbarra had started the super-quick counter with a delicious through-ball for Luke Molyneux. Ironside had a chance to notch his first of the season with what would have been the winner, only to see his goalbound effort diverted away from danger.

McCann was pleased with the contribution of all three changes: "Kyle's having to wait patiently for his opportunity because of the form of Gibson and Molyneux. But he's a really good player but he's one of four good wide players. That's the competition we need, and that we didn't have this time last year.

"We've got people that can step in when others aren't performing."

As for Ironside, McCann added: "Joe just needs a goal. I was hoping he'd get one when he was through. He did everything right, went past the 'keeper and I'm thinking 'just slot it in' because that would have been the perfect springboard for him. Like Kyle, he's waiting patiently. Once he gets one he'll go on a run."

Good signs at early juncture

It's a crowded field at the top of League Two, but this point actually saw Rovers move up to second after slip-ups by some of their rivals yesterday.

Whilst they are right in the mix for the automatic promotion spots that McCann yearns for, they're also just shy of his target of two points per game with 20 racked up from 11 games so far.

"I'm still not bothered about the league table," said the Rovers' chief. "It usually takes shape after about 20-odd games but then again I guess last season we showed that it doesn't, with how we finished up!

"We just need to remain consistent."