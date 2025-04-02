Doncaster Rovers talking points: A chance missed, Sharp drought over and a goodbye

Billy Sharp nets Rovers' second goal against Walsall. Pic: Howard Roe.

A look at some of the talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' eventful 2-2 draw at home to Walsall.

A chance missed

The overriding emotion from Grant McCann, his players and everyone associated with Rovers post-match was one of frustration.

To concede right at the death was a cruel blow. Had they held on then there would have been just two points separating the top four sides. As it was, Danny Johnson's late, late leveller means the Saddlers remain five in front of McCann's men.

Of course, that's not an insurmountable advantage but games are quickly running out.

"It was two teams, who have two different ways of playing, both fighting for promotion - fighting for the title - so we'll take the point," McCann said. "But we lick our wounds after conceding late and we'll try and rectify that and make sure it doesn't happen again. It's about finishing things through.

"To concede that second goal - it's avoidable for us. If we pick the second ball up then they don't get that chance. That's what you need to do to win tight, big games. To see things through until the end. But we switch off and it costs us."

Final day drama looks inevitable

Danny Johnson scores Walsall's late equaliser.

The League Two promotion race has been ultra-tight for months and given how this game played out, it looks nigh-on impossible that it will all be sewn up before the last bell rings on May 3.

Pre-match, Grant McCann wouldn't be drawn on whether he believes that too to be the case and defender Jack Senior took a similar stance when addressing the media after last night's game.

But privately they must both be thinking that it's going down to the wire. There was a point around the hour mark of this clash when it looked inevitable that the contest would end all-square. Rovers were the more probing of the two sides but couldn't seem to find a way to break down a well-drilled Walsall. They of course did, only to be hit with a sucker punch as the visitors continued their penchant for drawing matches.

The stalemate ensures there is little wiggle room for either side in the run-in. Walsall may hold a slight advantage at the top but Rovers' game-in-hand is still to be cashed in. Win that and they'll be level on points with the two sides sandwiched between them and the Saddlers - Bradford and Port Vale.

Good luck trying to predict what'll happen over the next month.

Sharp ends drought

Billy Sharp's terrific, inventive finish sent the home fans into raptures last night. Sadly, it wasn't to prove the winning goal as Walsall had other ideas.

But on a personal level it would have been a mighty relief for the veteran. Incredibly, it was his first goal in three months.

Many thought he had notched a quickfire second with another tidy finish not long after his first, but the joy was short-lived after an assistant's flag was raised with haste.

"He looked offside to me," McCann admitted. "I haven't watched it back but he looked a fraction off at the time from where I was stood."

Tom's last dance

