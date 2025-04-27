Doncaster Rovers talisman Luke Molyneux snubbed at EFL awards event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luke Molyneux was surprisingly snubbed at the EFL awards on Sunday night.

The forward has been the leading light for Doncaster Rovers this season, with more than 30 goal contributions across all competitions.

Saturday saw Molyneux and his colleagues clinch promotion to League One after a 2-1 win over Bradford City. And on Sunday night at the EFL awards in London, Molyneux was up for the League Two player of the year award against Bromley's Michael Cheek and Nathan Lowe, who spent the first half of the season at Walsall.

However, the gong surprisingly went to Cheek – much to the shock of all associated with Rovers and many neutrals given his superb output and contribution to promotion this term. Molyneux was however named in the League Two team of the season, as the only Rovers entrant.

The team was as follows: Owen Goodman (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Barrett, Taylor Allen (both Walsall), Connor Hall (Port Vale), Denver Hume (Grimsby), Luke Molyneux (Doncaster), Richie Smallwood (Bradford), Jack Payne (Colchester), Michael Cheek (Bromley), David McGoldrick, Alassana Jatta (both Notts County).

Elsewhere at the awards, defender Joseph Olowu was nominated for the EFL community player of the year. He was up against Norwich City's Jack Stacey and Bristol Rovers' Taylor Moore, with Moore scooping the award thanks to his stellar work with regards mental health.

Grant McCann was not even among the four-man shortlist for the manager of the season award, with Bradford’s Graham Alexander giving a sheepish speech after landing the prize.