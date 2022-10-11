News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers take closer look at Manchester United youngsters

Doncaster Rovers are taking a close look at two youngsters from Manchester United with a view to a loan move.

By Steve Jones
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 6:34pm

Rovers say the move is part of United’s ‘Pro Experience Programme’, which will give the players an opportunity to gain experience in a senior football environment.

Doncaster remained tight-lipped on the identity of the pair but the Free Press understands one of them is Salford-born Poland Under-19 international Maximillian Oyedele.

Maximillian Oyedele has checked in at Doncaster Rovers.

Oyedele, 17, can reportedly play in defence and midfield and has trained with the Red Devils’ first team this term.

He has also made four U18 Premier League U18 Premier League appearances, scoring once.

Oyedele arrived at Cantley Park with his United teammate on Monday ahead of tonight’s Papa Johns Trophy game against Barnsley.

Both players warmed up with the squad ahead of the match.

A Doncaster Rovers statement said: “The programme also provides players with an ideal platform to prove themselves ahead of potential loan moves in the future.”

