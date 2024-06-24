Doncaster Rovers swim against the tide with ticket pricing policy
Doncaster Rovers certainly fall into that bracket. The club released its matchday pricing over the weekend and supporters can be happy that they are listening to feedback.
The club has frozen matchday prices meaning that the most a fan will spend to see their team in action at home next term is £22. That is the most expensive adult price for a Category A fixture, on the turnstiles. If bought in advance supporters can save themselves a quid.
A statement on the club's website said: "As we continue to stick rigidly to the principles of the In Rovers We Trust fan engagement scheme, we have listened to the views of supporters and created a separate category for those aged 14 to 17, while also maintaining a young adults banding for 18 to 24-year-olds.
"With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite households across the country, all pre-existing price bands have been frozen for the 24/25 season."
