In an era when the price of a matchday ticket can seem exorbitant, it's nice to know some clubs remain level-headed.

Doncaster Rovers certainly fall into that bracket. The club released its matchday pricing over the weekend and supporters can be happy that they are listening to feedback.

The club has frozen matchday prices meaning that the most a fan will spend to see their team in action at home next term is £22. That is the most expensive adult price for a Category A fixture, on the turnstiles. If bought in advance supporters can save themselves a quid.

A statement on the club's website said: "As we continue to stick rigidly to the principles of the In Rovers We Trust fan engagement scheme, we have listened to the views of supporters and created a separate category for those aged 14 to 17, while also maintaining a young adults banding for 18 to 24-year-olds.