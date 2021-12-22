Doncaster Rovers supporters will be refused entry to Sunderland game without Covid pass

The Eco-Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers

Confirmation of Covid status is now required for anyone wishing to attend an outdoor event which will draw a crowd of more than 10,000 people.

With a bumper away following set to arrive from the north east, attendance at the Eco-Power Stadium for Monday’s 12.30pm kick-off is set to pass that marker.

And Rovers have put in place procedures to allow for that, with supporters urged to arrive early to avoid congestion at turnstiles.

Each adult wishing to attend will need to show a Covid-19 pass or evidence of a negative lateral flow test on entry to the ground.

Covid passes are available via the NHS for anyone who has received two doses of the vaccine. Booster vaccines are not required to gain a pass.

Anyone using the negative lateral flow test option must log their test result on the NHS app. Tests must be taken within 48 hours of entry to the stadium. Lateral flow testing kits are available from pharmacies or local test centres.

Those using the app are encouraged to save a copy of their Covid pass to their smartphone’s wallet or photoreel in case of a loss of phone signal. Paper copies are available via the NHS website for those without smartphones.

Once inside the stadium supporters must wear face masks in indoor areas while it is recommended they be worn at all times. Fans are urged to remain in their seats as much as possible.

