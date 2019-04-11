Doncaster Rovers have lost another player to injury ahead of this weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

After John Marquis was ruled out of Saturday’s game after picking up a concussion during last weekend’s win over Bradford City, another player who started the game at Valley Parade suffered an injury on the training ground this week.

Boss Grant McCann refused to divulge the identity of the player in question but admitted ‘it’s not ideal’ to have lost the individual in question.

But there has been positive news for McCann this week as Herbie Kane has come through a full week of training on his rapid return from a groin tear which had originally looked set to keep him out for six weeks.

“We picked up an injury this week in training which is not ideal,” McCann said.

“It is someone who was in the team at Bradford.

“It won’t require a big reshuffle but it is not ideal, put it like that.

“This is why we have a squad and someone else will come in and do just as good a job, I’m sure.

“On a plus we have Herbie Kane back who has trained all week.

“Ben Whiteman will be a doubt for the weekend.

“Herbie has trained all week, he’s been on the grass all week so he is fit and available.”

McCann confirmed Marquis will be absent this weekend after entering the recovery procedure for a concussion.

“The protocol did not start until Tuesday and it is a five day protocol from the FA guidelines that you have to follow,” McCann said.

“But, the real positive, is that there are no side effects from it.

“He’s had the CT scan, he’s had the blood tests, he’s been looked after for a few games and hopefully he’ll be back training with us early next week.

“It was just at the end of the game, he felt a little bit uneasy and he was unsure of where he was.

“I was there at the end when he spoke to the doctor. The doctor was okay with him and gave him a questionnaire for him to take home to his wife.

“But we made a call we to take him to the hospital. Fair play to Jon [Chatfield] the physio and Matty Blair, they took him to the hospital.

“He was fine after that and the scans didn’t show anything up.

“It's disappointing we won’t be able to use him at the weekend but his health is the most important thing.