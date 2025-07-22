Doncaster Rovers' strongest XI right now shows strength of squad Grant McCann has built

Grant McCann's side welcome Exeter City to the Eco-Power Stadium on August 2 in the curtain-raiser. It's been a profitable summer so far, with Rovers getting eight new signings through the door relatively quickly.
Here, we look at the strongest Rovers XI that is currently available to McCann ahead of the Grecians' visit to DN4:
1. GK - Thimothee Lo-Tutala
The popular goalkeeper delighted fans when he returned this summer, arriving from Hull City on a season's loan. A guaranteed starter between the sticks on day one.
2. RB - Jamie Sterry
The right-back missed a couple of pre-season games owing to a groin injury but is back to fitness now. Despite Tom Nixon's promising form this summer, former Newcastle man Sterry is surely at the front of the queue for the right-back slot.
3. CB - Sean Grehan
The new arrival from Crystal Palace has been described as a 'Rolls Royce' by McCann and has certainly shown promising glimpses so far. Looks a good bet to start against Exeter.
4. CB - Matty Pearson
A tough one as to who partners Grehan. But we'll give Pearson the nod, especially with Jay McGrath still working his way back to full fitness after a summer operation. Connor O'Riordan another worthy shout in what is a highly competitive part of the pitch for Rovers, but Pearson's experience just shades it.
