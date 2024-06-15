Joe Sbarra is one of six new arrivals at Doncaster this summer. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)Joe Sbarra is one of six new arrivals at Doncaster this summer. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)
Joe Sbarra is one of six new arrivals at Doncaster this summer. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Doncaster Rovers' strongest starting line-up right now with four summer signings in best XI

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 15th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
The countdown to the new 2024/2025 League Two season is underway.

Doncaster Rovers are due back in pre-season training in just a couple of weeks' time ahead of the big kick-off on August 10.

So far six new players have come through the door, and no doubt others will follow, but let’s take a look at how Grant McCann's side could line-up on the opening day as things stand...

The youngster became the latest arrival earlier this week when he checked in on a season-long loan from Chelsea. It seems unlikely he'll be coming in purely to warm the bench so looks set to be given the nod for the upcoming campaign.

1. Goalkeeper - Teddy Sharman-Lowe

The youngster became the latest arrival earlier this week when he checked in on a season-long loan from Chelsea. It seems unlikely he'll be coming in purely to warm the bench so looks set to be given the nod for the upcoming campaign. Photo: Dave Haines

Photo Sales
Despite Tom Nixon's re-signing, Sterry had a strong second half of the season last time out. He was dependable going forward and diligent defensively so the shirt is theoretically his to lose.

2. Right-back - Jamie Sterry

Despite Tom Nixon's re-signing, Sterry had a strong second half of the season last time out. He was dependable going forward and diligent defensively so the shirt is theoretically his to lose. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
The skipper was one of many who starred in the dazzling run to the play-offs last term. He earned a new contract and is showing no signs of slowing up, despite turning 39 in a few weeks' time.

3. Centre-half - Richard Wood

The skipper was one of many who starred in the dazzling run to the play-offs last term. He earned a new contract and is showing no signs of slowing up, despite turning 39 in a few weeks' time. Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Anderson is another who was out of favour in the first half of last season only to force his way back into the reckoning. One of the longest-serving players at the club, he's done little to suggest he won't be one of the starting centre-backs next term.

4. Centre-half - Tom Anderson

Anderson is another who was out of favour in the first half of last season only to force his way back into the reckoning. One of the longest-serving players at the club, he's done little to suggest he won't be one of the starting centre-backs next term. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoGrant McCann