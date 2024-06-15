Doncaster Rovers' strongest starting line-up right now with four summer signings in best XI

Doncaster Rovers are due back in pre-season training in just a couple of weeks' time ahead of the big kick-off on August 10.
So far six new players have come through the door, and no doubt others will follow, but let’s take a look at how Grant McCann's side could line-up on the opening day as things stand...
1. Goalkeeper - Teddy Sharman-Lowe
The youngster became the latest arrival earlier this week when he checked in on a season-long loan from Chelsea. It seems unlikely he'll be coming in purely to warm the bench so looks set to be given the nod for the upcoming campaign. Photo: Dave Haines
2. Right-back - Jamie Sterry
Despite Tom Nixon's re-signing, Sterry had a strong second half of the season last time out. He was dependable going forward and diligent defensively so the shirt is theoretically his to lose. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Centre-half - Richard Wood
The skipper was one of many who starred in the dazzling run to the play-offs last term. He earned a new contract and is showing no signs of slowing up, despite turning 39 in a few weeks' time. Photo: Richard Sellers
4. Centre-half - Tom Anderson
Anderson is another who was out of favour in the first half of last season only to force his way back into the reckoning. One of the longest-serving players at the club, he's done little to suggest he won't be one of the starting centre-backs next term. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD