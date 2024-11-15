Doncaster Rovers striker on the move again as he joins third loan club in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers' young forward Jack Goodman is on the move again.

The 19-year-old, who has made 23 senior appearances for Rovers, was on loan at Peterborough Sports and was due to stay there until January. But the move has now been cancelled after an agreement by all parties and he's now heading to Bradford Park Avenue.

It'll be his third loan stint of 2024, after also having spent time on loan at Matlock Town at the end of last season. Goodman is contracted to Rovers until next summer.

A Rovers statement said: "We can confirm that Jack Goodman has joined Bradford Park Avenue on loan until January following his recall from Peterborough Sports.

Jack Goodman's last outing for Rovers came on New Year's Day 2024.

"The striker joined Sports on loan in July and made 13 appearances in National League North for the club prior to being recalled this week. He will now spend the next two months with Bradford Park Avenue in the Northern Premier League East Division and is eligible to make his debut in Saturday’s game against Dunston. We wish Jack all the very best for his loan spell."