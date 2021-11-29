Doncaster Rovers striker insists there is no time for the players to feel sorry for themselves

Joe Dodoo. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

Rovers’ defeat to Burton Albion on Saturday left them six points from safety in League One.

It also saw Ben Close forced off with injury during his first appearance in a month, potentially further depleting a group that lost John Bostock to a long-term absence during the week.

Dodoo admits Rovers have had plenty to deal with this term, but says they must roll with the punches.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” the striker said.

“We have to look at ourselves first every time results go wrong and against us.

“We take responsibility. All we can do right now is put it right and we can’t think too much about the mistakes or what is happening.

“We need to stick together and show up again and keep fighting.

“It's tough. We just have to battle and hopefully get some luck as well.

“Things will change. We’ve got some strong and tough lads and everyone is going to keep fighting and hopefully the results will come.

“When you’re in a situation like this, everyone is thinking of the worst and we can’t do that.

“We have to get up, wake up in the morning, get to the training ground and rebuild again.”

Dodoo has been operating as Rovers’ lone striker for several weeks and admits has been a tough task when things have not been going well for the side.

He said: “That’s the situation we’re in.

“I just do my best for the team and the team has to do that also.

“All I can do is keep fighting, chances will come.

“It’s very minimal at the moment so I have to be clinical. Every chance I don’t take is going to bite us and I take responsibility on that.

“I have to keep going and believe it will come.

“I’m having half chances but with the situation we’re in they’re full chances for me.

“I’ve got to point at myself. However good the chance is, with the situation we’re in, I have to take them because they’re limited.

“I’ll be harsh on myself but I have to take those chances.”

