Doncaster Rovers striker heads back out on loan as Grant McCann explains thinking

Tavongo Kuleya's last appearance for Rovers came on New Year's Day 2024.

Tavonga Kuleya has secured a new loan move after being recalled earlier this week by Doncaster Rovers.

The 20-year-old was sent out to Truro City early on in the campaign but that agreement was ended after precious little game time with the Tinners. He made just five appearances, all from the bench, for the team who currently top the National League South.

Now, Rovers have confirmed Kuleuya has been re-despatched to Belper Town. He joins up with the Northern Premier League Division One East and could debut on Saturday. The deal is set to see Kuleya, who has made 13 senior appearances for Rovers, stay at Belper for the remainder of the season.

When asked by the Free Press about the thinking behind recalling the youngster from Truro, McCann explained: "He played a few games there. Truro are doing really well in their division and Tav's game time was a bit limited for the last few months.

"We brought him back and it's about sending him somewhere where he can get some more game time. Obviously, we want our players to develop. We're not ones that ring up managers to ask why they're not playing. We want the boys to earn the right to play. If they are not playing they need to show attitude to get back into the team.

"But there does come a point where we need to, if they're not getting any game time, look and see if we can send them anywhere else. That's the thinking really."