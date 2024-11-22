Linfield winger Joel Cooper has played more than 250 games in Northern Irish football and could be set for a move to Doncaster Rovers.Linfield winger Joel Cooper has played more than 250 games in Northern Irish football and could be set for a move to Doncaster Rovers.
Doncaster Rovers star to move to Peterborough United and Chesterfield winger set for Rotherham United switch - AI predicts League Two's transfer window

The January transfer window is not far away . . . . and it’s promising to be an exciting one around League Two.

And, using AI, the Sportscasting website is predicting a number of notable transfers will be made with Rovers set to lose one star but bring in a possible rising star.

There will be a number of high-profile exits according to the predictions with Doncaster Rovers set to lose a key player in their promotion push.

Here are more predictions of how the window could go.

Wrexham to Chesterfield - loan

1. Steven Fletcher

Wrexham to Chesterfield - loan Photo: Getty Images

Rotherham United to Port Vale - undisclosed

2. Jordan Hugill

Rotherham United to Port Vale - undisclosed Photo: Getty Images

Linfield to Doncaster Rovers - £50,000

3. Joel Cooper

Linfield to Doncaster Rovers - £50,000 Photo: Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers to Crewe Alexandra - £70,000

4. Gareth McCleary

Wycombe Wanderers to Crewe Alexandra - £70,000 Photo: Getty Images

