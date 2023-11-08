Doncaster Rovers star sets ambitious target after scoring first goal of season

Doncaster Rovers star Kyle Hurst has his eye on reaching double figures this season after scoring his first goal of the campaign.

Hurst netted Doncaster's second in last night's 2-1 Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Burton Albion, which saw Rovers qualify for the regionalised round of 32.

Winger Hurst, 21, made his first start of the season against the Brewers after recently returning to the matchday squad following his recovering from a thigh injury.

He said: "I want to get double figures, definitely. But, most importantly, if I'm producing that's only helping the team.

Kyle Hurst scores his the second goal against Burton Albion in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

"That's what my main goal is. I can't wait to just kick on a bit now."

Hurst scored eight goals in his debut season for Doncaster last term and established himself as a key player.

That form earned him a new two and a half year contract in March.

But a persistent thigh injury stalled his progress in the early part of the campaign under new boss Grant McCann.

Kyle Hurst made his first start of the season for Doncaster Rovers last night. Photo: Rachel Hailstone/AHPIX.com

Former Birmingham City youngster Hurst said: "It (the goal) meant a lot to me, my injury has been tough.

"It's been a while, especially coming off the back of last season, but it's done now."

He added: "I wanted to be back as quickly as I could, but that wasn't the case.

"Being the player I am, I need to be feeling one-hundred per cent going into games."

Hurst briefly returned to the fold as a late substitute in September's defeat at Wrexham before feeling his injury flare up again the next week.

But, now back fit and on the goal trail, he could make his first league start of the season at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

On life under McCann, Hurst said: "It's really, really good, I'm learning a lot.

"They (McCann and assistant boss Cliff Byrne) are both really good for me on the pitch and off the pitch.

"I really enjoy it and the style of play suits me to a tee. That's why I couldn't wait to get back.