Doncaster Rovers star on the work going on behind-the-scenes as pre-season peers into view

No matter what era a footballer plays in, seldom do they profess to enjoy pre-season.

In days gone by cross-country excursions were the order of the day. Nowadays, clubs focus more on the science behind the incessant running rather than just hammering the players for the sake of it.

Whilst players jet away on plush holidays, the truth is they are never really allowed to fully let their hair down. They are tracked and monitored to within an inch of their life, with GPS date scrutinised back at base by sports science gurus.

It's no different for Doncaster Rovers.

"We were all handed training plans for the off-season from Dave Rennie (head of medical) and Sam Bowring (head of sports science). They gave them to us to then follow," Luke Molyneux tells the Free Press, shedding some light on a strange time of the year for players when they are encouraged to switch off but not entirely down tools.

"Obviously the first two weeks, when the season finished for us, we were given a break to do what we wanted. But we were given a plan for the weeks ahead so that we come back fit."

For Molyneux his time off saw him head to Bucharest, Romania. "It was decent. Not the nicest place in the world but it was decent to go somewhere different for four or five days."

Whilst there he enjoyed a different climate and celebrated his new contract, albeit the news hadn't been made public at that point. But as is the way with modern football, the break didn't last long.

Luke Molyneux (right) and his Rovers colleagues have all been handed individual training plans to keep them in good condition ahead of returning for pre-season.

Before he knew it he was back in Blighty and adhering to the fitness masterplan that manager Grant McCann hopes will ensure there's no sloppy start once the 2024-25 campaign gets underway in early August. Whilst the return for pre-season is provisionally set for July 1, it's understood McCann and his staff will have the squad in before then for the dreaded 'testing' drills.

"There's runs to do, gym work and other sessions and stuff like that," Molyneux says. "I did one of my first today and it wasn't easy! But that's how it goes. They want us to come back ready.

"That's obviously why the gaffer wants to get signings in early so everyone can be on the same page when we come back fully for pre-season.