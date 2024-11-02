Doncaster Rovers star aiming to make up for lost time as he sends Barrow an FA Cup warning

Jack Senior is determined to make the most of being back in the Rovers' starting line-up.

From a Doncaster Rovers perspective, 2024 has been a mostly positive year.

The club enjoyed a record-equalling run of league wins, came close to promotion and as the months have been ticked off there is a growing feeling of togetherness in DN4 with plenty to look forward to.

For Jack Senior, it's not been quite as straightforward. This calendar year has seen the defender make just 16 senior (pardon the pun) appearances in total, with almost half of those coming in cup competitions. The aforementioned run in the second half of last season mostly saw him watching from the sidelines.

It was the same old story this season, having to wait for his chance to shine. That it came in his native West Yorkshire, in the win at Bradford last week, made it all the more sweeter.

Senior, a former Huddersfield Town and Halifax player, earned a rare start at Valley Parade and fully played his part in the 2-1 win. He then backed it up with another win over White Rose opponents, in the EFL Trophy success at Barnsley on Tuesday.

"It was nice to come back in to the team after not playing as much as I'd have liked," the 27-year-old said. "It was just about staying ready and the quality of the team - there's competition everywhere - so it's about me staying ready and then making sure I take my chance when it comes. I enjoyed Saturday."

Today sees Rovers make the long trip to Barrow in the FA Cup first round proper. And Senior has sent a warning to the hosts that Rovers won't be seeing this as a break from the bread and butter of a League Two promotion push.

"It's not a week off from the league, not by any stretch of the imagination," he added. "It's another game that we want to win and carry on our momentum.

"I want a run in the FA Cup more than anything. I don't think I've gone beyond the second round. So it's another objective of ours, we want a cup run as well as a successful league season.

"We know what Barrow are about. We played them a few weeks ago. They're a well-organised team and they can mix it up aswell, playing some good football and then whether they need to or not, they can go long. But we've done our prep and we're full of confidence we can do well, perform and get through to the next round."