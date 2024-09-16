Doncaster Rovers' stadium set to play host to young England stars
The team will face Czechia at the Eco-Power Stadium on Monday, October 14 at 7pm in an Elite League fixture. It will be the second time that the team has played in DN4 in less than a year after they faced Italy last November.
Paul Nevin is in interim charge of the team following Ben Futcher's move up to boss the England under-21s. Futcher, a former Rovers player, is himself covering after Lee Carsley was bumped up to boss the senior side following Gareth Southgate's departure after last summer's European Championships.
The current squad includes young talents such as Manchester City midfielder Nico O’Reilly and Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham. Tickets for the Czechia game are modestly priced at just £5 adults, with Rovers indicating that just the East Stand will be open for the fixture.
It continues Rovers' proud association with staging international games. Back in 2021 they memorably played host to England's women running out rampant 20-0 winners over Latvia in a World Cup qualifier in a game played in front of a crowd of more than 10,000.
