Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

England's Euro Elite side - formerly known as the under-20s - are heading to Doncaster Rovers next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team will face Czechia at the Eco-Power Stadium on Monday, October 14 at 7pm in an Elite League fixture. It will be the second time that the team has played in DN4 in less than a year after they faced Italy last November.

Paul Nevin is in interim charge of the team following Ben Futcher's move up to boss the England under-21s. Futcher, a former Rovers player, is himself covering after Lee Carsley was bumped up to boss the senior side following Gareth Southgate's departure after last summer's European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current squad includes young talents such as Manchester City midfielder Nico O’Reilly and Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham. Tickets for the Czechia game are modestly priced at just £5 adults, with Rovers indicating that just the East Stand will be open for the fixture.

International football returns to the Eco-Power next month. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It continues Rovers' proud association with staging international games. Back in 2021 they memorably played host to England's women running out rampant 20-0 winners over Latvia in a World Cup qualifier in a game played in front of a crowd of more than 10,000.