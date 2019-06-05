Doncaster Rovers: Squad overhaul leaves just 12 in-favour senior players on the books

Some simple totting up shows the scale of change at Doncaster Rovers this summer and the ‘tight-knit’ senior squad that manager Grant McCann will work with next season.

No fewer than 12 players – including loanees – have left Rovers since the end of last season.

And that has left just 12 senior players on the club’s books. That number is 14 if you include transfer-listed pair Alex Kiwomya and Will Longbottom.

McCann, who has already added right back Brad Halliday from Cambridge United, hopes to make a further ‘four or five’ new additions over the summer, including a goalkeeper, centre back, at least one midfielder and an attacking wide player.

Rovers are understood to be the frontrunners to land Rotherham United’s out-of-contract midfielder Joe Newell, hope to persuade loan defender Paul Downing to remain permanently at the Keepmoat Stadium, while they are optimistic that left back Danny Andrew will sign a new deal.

The number of new arrivals would, in all likelihood, increase if Rovers were to sell John Marquis, or indeed anyone else still under contract.

But McCann has already clearly stated the club’s intention to streamline the senior squad, reduce the number of loan signings and continue the development of younger players.

Andy Butler, Tommy Rowe and Marko Marosi, who have more than 12 years’ service to Doncaster between them, are the most high profile departees.

Loanees Herbie Kane, Mallik Wilks, Paul Downing, Aaron Lewis and Tyler Smith have gone, with only centre back Downing a possible returnee.

Fringe men Luke McCullough, Liam Mandeville, Tyler Garratt and Alfie Beestin have also moved on.

That leaves behind just 12 in-favour senior players – a list which includes untried goalkeeper Louis Jones and new arrival Halliday.

Ian Lawlor, Matty Blair, Tom Anderson, Joe Wright, Ben Whiteman, Ali Crawford, Kieran Sadlier, James Coppinger, Alfie May and Marquis make up the first team squad as it stands.

Rovers’ development squad includes Shane Blaney, Rian McLean, Danny Amos, Branden Horton, Cody Prior, Lirak Hasani, AJ Greaves, Myron Gibbons, Rieves Boocock and Max Watters.