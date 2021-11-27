Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson talks his surprise defensive partner Tommy Rowe

Tommy Rowe

Rowe has performed well when switching to centre back in two games in recent weeks following an injury and then a red card to Joseph Olowu.

With Olowu serving the first of a three match suspension and Ro-Shaun Williams ruled out for six weeks, Rowe is set to start in the heart of defence as Rovers visit Burton Albion on Saturday.

And Anderson says he has full confidence in his defensive partner - even if he needed a gentle reminder of his responsibilities on his first outing in the role.

“The first game at Scunthorpe in the FA Cup, he was running like he was playing at left back,” the captain said.

“I had to give him a few shouts to ‘get back here.’

“But he’s been great and he does a job wherever he plays.

“I was saying to Rowey the other day that it’s not often you see someone going from number ten to centre half.

“I don’t think I could do it, going from centre half to number ten.

“Rowey is who he is. He’s had the career he’s had for a reason and he’s shown that just this season, playing number ten, left wing, left back, deeper midfield and now centre back.

“It just shows what a good professional he is and what he can do.

“Whatever position he’s in, he’s a great asset to the squad.

“He’s a credit to himself and his family and he’s a pleasure to play with.”

