It's all part of the plan.

Clayton has told his softly spoken fellow Mancunian, who is no pushover at 6ft 2, to make himself heard on the pitch and lead from the back.

Ro-Shaun Williams

Ex-Manchester United youngster Williams is approaching 150 games as a professional footballer, meaning he is one of the most experienced defenders at Gary McSheffrey’s disposal at the age of 23.

"The older boys encourage me to talk, and the staff,” explains centre-half Williams.

"It helps with my concentration. It’s definitely something I have tried to work on.

"When Clayts first came to the club he was on me about controlling him from the back. He got onto me at the end of last season and it’s something we have been working on together.”

Clayton, who joined Doncaster in January, tends to occupy a deep-lying midfield role in front of the central defenders.

That allows him to pick up possession and launch attacks from deep, as well as clear up any danger.

The 33-year-old stressed there is no leadership group in Rovers’ dressing room, which contains him, club captain Tommy Rowe and former skipper Tom Anderson.

Instead, every player is encouraged to put their views forward.

Williams added: “We always talk about everyone trying to be a leader in their own way.

"Tommo (Lee Tomlin) and Clayts talk a lot, but you have got people like Tayls (Jon Taylor) and Rowe, they just lead by example, by work-rate, application and enthusiasm every day.”

Williams admits he’s growing into a leader in a relatively youthful dressing room.

Asked who he looks to for inspiration, the former England youth international said: “Outside of the club I look at people that are great at what they do.

"I like Michael Jordan, Ronaldo, Khabib (Nurmagomedov, UFC fighter) – I like UFC quite a lot – people like Conor McGregor.”

And there was plenty of fighting talk as Doncaster look to bounce back from Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat away to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.