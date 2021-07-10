Doncaster Rovers sign former Portsmouth forward Jordy Hiwula

New Rovers signing Jordy Hiwula at Cantley Park

The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving Portsmouth at the end of last season.

While predominantly a striker, Rovers boss Richie Wellens has identified the former Manchester City youngster to fill his left forward berth in a planned 4-3-3 system.

He is well-versed in life in League One with 204 of his 239 senior appearances coming in the third tier.

Hiwula began his career in the City academy where he remained until the age of 20.

He was sent out on loan to Yeovil Town and Walsall - featuring in the EFL Trophy final - during his time at Eastlands but left City without making a senior appearance.

He also picked up caps at U18 and U19 level for England.

He joined Huddersfield Town in 2015 but was loaned out to Wigan Athletic for the season that August.

Manchester-born Hiwula had other loan spells with Walsall, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town before signing for Coventry City in 2018.

He made 61 appearances across two campaigns for the Sky Blues, scoring 17 goals, and he helped them to the League One title last term.

He was released in the summer of 2020 and joined Portsmouth, initially on a short term contract which was eventually extended until the end of the season.

Hiwula scored three goals in 15 appearances for Pompey before missing the final month of the campaign with an ankle injury.

Hiwula is Rovers’ sixth signing of the summer, following Ro-Shaun Williams, Matt Smith, Kyle Knoyle, Tommy Rowe and former Pompey team mate Ben Close.

He will not feature in Saturday's friendly at Rossington Main.

*