Doncaster Rovers show interest in player 'with Europa League experience'

Grant McCann has held talks with a player with Europa League experience as he looks to add to his forward ranks at Doncaster Rovers.

The Rovers boss is pressing on with his summer recruitment drive and revealed he has sounded out a wide player who he hopes will fill the gap left by Leeds United loanee Mallik Wilks in the wide areas of the Rovers attack.

"I've met with a wide player who plays in the Wilks position," McCann told the Free Press.

"He's very direct, very aggressive.

"He's got some really good experience of some top, top football this year - even in the Europa League.

"That is a deal we're trying to get over the line as well."

McCann - who is currently on holiday - is pleased with the progression made so far on recruitment this summer.

Rovers have so far added full back Brad Halliday and McCann says his is hoping to secure the signing of a midfielder.

"We're moving - we're moving quite well on a few," he said.

"We're working hard on a midfield player to come in at this present time.

"Within a few days of the season finishing we signed Brad. Hopefully the Danny Andrew deal will be finalised.

"We're working hard in terms of the incomings."

Rovers are understood to be the front runners to sign midfielder Joe Newell, who has rejected a new deal with Rotherham United.