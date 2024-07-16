Doncaster Rovers shake off summer cobwebs with convincing friendly win in maiden outing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The tranquil surrounds of the Zeeco Stadium was the setting for Doncaster Rovers to sound the starting horn for the 2024-25 season.

Sixty-seven days on from the sobering penalty shoot-out loss to Crewe, Rovers returned to action with a new-look squad to take on seventh tier Stamford.

As this was the first warm-up game it was played with a unique format of two separate sides each playing 60-minute matches. Freshly-tanned and sporting the striking new sky blue away strip, Rovers caught the eye in patches although understandably there were signs of ring rust. All but one of the seven new summer signings featured - only Harry Clifton missed out due to an injury.

And it was arguably the most high-profile of those arrivals, Billy Sharp, who made the breakthrough just 15 minutes into the Lincolnshire contest.

Billy Sharp celebrates scoring the opener at Stamford. Pic: Howard Roe.

The veteran quickly rediscovered his goalscoring touch after a well-publicised drought at his last employers Hull City. After soaking up pressure from the hosts, Luke Molyneux produced the first bit of magic in the contest by turning two markers and digging out a pinpoint centre that Sharp expertly nodded home from close range.

The rest of the first portion saw Rovers dominate the ball with Joe Sbarra and Molyneux both coming close to extending the lead. The hosts also looked sharp in some phases with their best effort seeing one of their forward's lobbed attempt come back off a post with Ian Lawlor well-beaten.

Among those to catch the eye in the first part was young Will Flint, who looks to have come on physically during the summer and zipped the ball about nicely and confidently.

It was all change after an hour and another of the new signings, Jordan Gibson, almost made an immediate impact. He struck the left-hand post not once but twice - the second attempt a cheeky dig at goal as he saw the goalkeeper veering far to the other side of his net.

Kyle Hurst slots home Rovers' second goal of the night. Pic: Howard Roe.

On the other flank Ephraim Yeboah also showed glimpses of his raw pace and trickery. But it was another attacking midfielder, one already well-known to Rovers who ultimately doubled the lead after 82 minutes.

Kyle Hurst burst through the centre unopposed and saw his shot go through the goalkeeper and nestle into the net. And it was soon 3-0 as a tired-looking Stamford defence began to buckle, allowing Gibson to swivel and slam home in style.

As the game wore on, more and more spaces began to open and it became 4-0 when Gibson doubled his own personal tally from close-range – although Owen Bailey was also claiming he got the last touch, with replays inconclusive.

A double-header in the North East awaits on Saturday in what will be another valuable exercise for McCann and his players as the opener against Accrington peers closer into view.

Rovers first half XI: Lawlor, Sterry, Olowu, Wood, Senior, Broadbent, Flint, Sbarra, Molyneux, Sharp, Miller

Rovers second half XI: Sharman-Lowe, Nixon, Anderson (Degruchy), McGrath, Maxwell, Gibson, Bailey, Straughan-Brown, Hurst, Ironside, Yeboah

Unused subs: Jones, Kuleya, Goodman.