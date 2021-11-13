Doncaster Rovers set to visit League One rivals in next stage of Papa John's Trophy
Doncaster Rovers have been handed an away trip to Crewe Alexandra in the first knockout stage of the Papa John’s Trophy
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 2:16 pm
Updated
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 2:32 pm
Despite currently sitting bottom of League One, Alex had a perfect record in their Papa John’s Trophy group, winning all three matches.
Rovers only visited Gresty Road on November 2, coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against their fellow strugglers.
It will be the fifth time the two sides have met in the competition. Rovers suffered an 8-0 defeat to Crewe in 2002 in the Northern Section quarter final.
Round of 32 matches will take place on the week commencing November 29.
