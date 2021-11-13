Doncaster Rovers set to visit League One rivals in next stage of Papa John's Trophy

The Papa John's Trophy

Despite currently sitting bottom of League One, Alex had a perfect record in their Papa John’s Trophy group, winning all three matches.

Rovers only visited Gresty Road on November 2, coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against their fellow strugglers.

It will be the fifth time the two sides have met in the competition. Rovers suffered an 8-0 defeat to Crewe in 2002 in the Northern Section quarter final.

Round of 32 matches will take place on the week commencing November 29.

