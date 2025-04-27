Doncaster Rovers set to open contract talks as Rob Street return mooted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discussions with the small pool of senior Doncaster Rovers players entering the final weeks of their contracts are set to be moved to the forefront of the agenda after promotion was clinched at the weekend.

Rovers' victory over Bradford City secured a place in League One next season for Grant McCann's side. That, so says the Northern Irishman, has given them a head-start in terms of being able to have talks with those aforementioned players.

Billy Sharp, the club legend and match-winner against the Bantams, has already made a public acknowledgement of his desire to stay on but what of the others? Joseph Olowu is arguably the most high-profile name on the shortlist, whilst Tom Anderson and Richard Wood also feature. Speaking to the Free Press, McCann says talks with those players - as well as the cohort of youngsters in the same boat - can now properly get going.

"It's nice to get it over the line because we know where we are now," he said. "And we can start planning next week. We'll start planning and start speaking to some players and getting conversations started. I'm talking about players in the building because they need to know what they're doing.

"That'll be a topic on the agenda for the next two or three weeks."

As well as those players contracted to Rovers, there are five loanees who are due to return to their parent clubs once the season ends at Notts County next weekend.

One of those, Rob Street, was a revelation since arriving in January with ten goals. McCann dropped a hint that he would love to see him return to DN4, but admits it would almost certainly have to be another loan deal.

"Hopefully he's not in Lincoln's plans next year and we can sweep him again!" McCann said.

Rob Street scored ten goals since arriving on loan in January from Lincoln.

"I don't know what the plans are with Rob. I've not spoken to Lincoln about him. I know he's got another three years left on his contract so it certainly wouldn't be a permanent (deal) because we haven't got that sort of money to go and splash.

"But we'll see."