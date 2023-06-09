Doncaster Rovers set to head away for pre-season training camp next month

Doncaster’s players will return to Cantley Park for the start of pre-season training on Wednesday, 28 June, giving them five-and-a-half weeks to prepare for the new campaign.

So far warm-up games against Rossington Main (8 July), Sheffield Wednesday (25 July) and Port Vale (29 July) have been announced, with two more friendlies away from home also in the calendar.

Rovers’ returning assistant manager, Cliff Byrne, said: “We will get away for three nights, four days.

Doncaster Rovers are heading to Scotland next month.

"The manager (Grant McCann) feels that when you can get away, especially when you have got an influx of new players, it just accelerates the relationship-building among the players, the understanding.

"Living in each other’s pockets for three or four days, you can overcome a lot of things quite quickly and get to find out about each other.”

There are no plans for the team to play a friendly while in Scotland, it is understood.

Doncaster forgoed a pre-season trip last summer, instead using the funds to refurbish their training ground.

McCann’s side is likely to have a fresh feel about it on the opening day of the season, which falls on Saturday, August 5.

Rovers have already signed four new players – Ian Lawlor, Richard Wood, Jamie Sterry and George Broadbent – with more business in the pipeline ahead of the players’ return later this month.

Several contracted players are also expected to depart, either on loan or permanently, before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Friday, 1 September.

