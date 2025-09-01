Doncaster Rovers set to confirm departure of striker to League Two club in eye-raising deal

Doncaster Rovers are set to sanction the deadline day departure of one of their senior players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Out-of-favour striker Joe Ironside is joining League Two side Tranmere Rovers. And the Free Press understands the deal is permanent - not a loan.

His departure is likely to complete Rovers' work in the summer transfer window, which closes at 7pm tonight. Manager Grant McCann got the bulk of his business done early this summer, with eight of the ten arrivals through the door before the end of June. Two more joined - loanees Charlie Crew and most recently Toyosi Olusanya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of today's cut-off, McCann made it clear no more arrivals were in the pipeline and that the only business likely to be done would be one or two outgoings.

Joe Ironside is heading for the Rovers exit door.

"Even if there was (interest), none of our players are for sale," he said at the weekend – although this move appears to suggest a change of approach in that respect. "Our owners are very firm on that. Unless someone comes in with £2million or £3million then there's not much you can do. But at this moment in time we're not looking to sell anyone.

As I said in the week I'm not actively looking to let anybody go but if players feel uncomfortable or uneasy that they're not getting game time then my office is always open for them to speak to me."

Ironside has yet to feature in the league this term, with just two brief cameos for Rovers in the EFL Cup. Aged 31, he is in the final year of his contract.