Doncaster Rovers set to announce departure as Grant McCann doubles down on transfer plans

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has reiterated his stance that he feels more incomings are unlikely.

Rovers got their business done early, sanctioning seven new arrivals before June was over. That forward-planning has allowed McCann and his coaching staff to bed in their methods with the players from day one of pre-season.

Last night's 4-0 thumping of an under-cooked Hull City was the latest example of how well the players are taking the ideas on board. Speaking post-match, McCann was quizzed on whether any more arrivals, either permanent or loans, are forthcoming. And while he doesn't foresee any more movement on that front he does expect it to heat up quickly in terms of loaning out some of the younger members of his squad.

"Like I've said, we're fine and we're happy with the group," he said. "It's a really competitive squad and we've done our business quite early so we're happy.

"At the minute we're just looking at trying to get some of the boys out. I think we're close and one of the lads could go out tomorrow (Wednesday). We'll just keep working to try and get them some games, the young lads. The likes of Jack Goodman, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Degruchy, Freddie Allen - they need first team football and I say it all the time."