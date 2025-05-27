Doncaster Rovers set for pre-season double-header as details confirmed

Rovers have pencilled in a double-header in mid-July (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers' fans are probably still basking in the glory of the 2024-25 season.

And why not, after Grant McCann's side finished as League Two champions after a terrific end to the campaign.

Whilst the full stop has barely been put on that, preparations for the new season are already underway. And with regards pre-season Rovers have announced the first two games of the summer.

As was the case last year, Rovers will send two sides to face non-league teams on the same day. They will take on Stamford at 12pm on Saturday, July 12. At 3pm on the same day another team will face-off against Peterborough Sports. It's expected that McCann will split his squad in half for the fixtures, with youngsters likely to supplement each team.

The arrangement has been timed in the hope that as many Rovers supporters can attend both games, if they so wish.

The logistics should be much simpler this time around than last summer. Rovers played games at Darlington and Spennymoor last year and even though there was a gap between one finishing and the other beginning, the distance between both grounds made it nigh-on impossible to see both games in their entirety.

The hope is that such a scenario is avoided this time around, with a simple search suggesting a distance of just 15 minutes' drive between the two grounds.

Rovers are expected to announce further pre-season matches as the summer progresses, with the Free Press understanding discussions are ongoing with a Championship club over a potential friendly at the Eco-Power Stadium.