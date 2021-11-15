Doncaster Rovers set for early start next season as EFL adjusts to winter World Cup

Qatar will host the World Cup next winter

But there will be no pausing of competition in the bottom two tiers while the competition takes place.

The World Cup will be held in the Gulf state over a five-week period in November and December.

And the EFL schedule will see the season start on the weekend of July 30.

While the Championship will pause after November 12 and not resume until December 10, when the group stage finishes, League One and League Two will continue as normal throughout the World Cup.

Clubs will still be permitted to request the postponement of matches due to receiving a minimum of three international call-ups, with fixtures subsequently arranged.

The Premier League will pause competition after November 12 until Boxing Day.

The World Cup is set to begin on November 21 with the final on December 18.

The EFL have also confirmed the season will finish on the weekend of May 6, 2023 with the play-off finals due to take place on the weekend of May 27.

The Carabao Cup will commence on the week commencing August 8, with the final on February 26, while the Papa John’s Trophy beginning on the week of August 29 with a March 19 final.

