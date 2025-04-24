Doncaster Rovers set for bumper crowd as Bradford City attendance inches towards season-best
The White Rose meeting is being eagerly anticipated in both South and West Yorkshire, with both sides gunning for a place in League One next season. Rovers know that a victory will guarantee them promotion, with any other outcome meaning they'll have to wait until the result of Walsall's game with Accrington Stanley later in the day.
Bradford fans quickly snapped up their allocation of 1,500 tickets and Rovers supporters are set to turn out in force too for the 12.30pm clash. The highest league crowd of the campaign so far was when 10,988 attended the draw with Notts County back in November. The Free Press understands that that figure will be easily beaten this weekend.
And there is every chance the attendance against the Bantams could eclipse the biggest crowd DN4 has witnessed so far in 2024-25: the 12,739 that saw the FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace in February.
Extra blocks of seating are being released to Rovers fans on Thursday with ticket sales continuing at pace.
In terms of the game itself, manager Grant McCann hopes his team can continue their fine renaissance: they are unbeaten in their last nine.
"We're in good form," said the Northern Irishman. "I can't really speak about Bradford. But for me, I'm pleased with what we're doing and how we're scoring.
"We're looking strong defensively and I'm pleased with how we're performing at this moment in time. To get to the end goal you have to do the hard yards. Particularly over the last 12 or 13 games, we've been really good. We need to just try and continue on that trajectory now."
