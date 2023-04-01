News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers seek much-needed boost against Crewe Alexandra

Can Doncaster Rovers lighten the mood around the club with a much-needed positive performance and result at home to Crewe Alexandra?

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 1st Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Two out of form teams in League Two meet as injury-hit Rovers face Lee Bell’s struggling Crewe side.

Rovers have drifted out of play-off contention over recent weeks and the actual football is now becoming something of a sideshow to the bigger picture – as discontent and concern grows among supporters about the future direction of the club under the current ownership.

But head coach Danny Schofield also desperately needs some positivity on the pitch before the end of the season to quieten his critics among the fan base.

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images
Rovers have won once in their last eight games and find themselves ten points adrift of the play-offs with eight games remaining.

Crewe, who lie 19th in the table, ten points clear of the drop zone, have also won one in eight and come into this game on the back of three successive away defeats.

Team news to follow at 2pm.

