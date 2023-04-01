Two out of form teams in League Two meet as injury-hit Rovers face Lee Bell’s struggling Crewe side.

Rovers have drifted out of play-off contention over recent weeks and the actual football is now becoming something of a sideshow to the bigger picture – as discontent and concern grows among supporters about the future direction of the club under the current ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But head coach Danny Schofield also desperately needs some positivity on the pitch before the end of the season to quieten his critics among the fan base.

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Rovers have won once in their last eight games and find themselves ten points adrift of the play-offs with eight games remaining.

Crewe, who lie 19th in the table, ten points clear of the drop zone, have also won one in eight and come into this game on the back of three successive away defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad