Doncaster Rovers seek to deal with opposition pressing

Rovers struggled last week as Burton Albion pressed the defence and midfield in a bid to stop them playing out from the back.

Fresh focus has been put into dealing with the issue this week and defender Wright said the results were positive.

“This week in training the gaffer has done a bit of work, having an 11v11, trying to play out from the back and knowing when to do it and when not to do it,” Wright said.

Joe Wright. Picture Tony Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s set up and then told the other team to press high and probably do it in more numbers than you would expect to get on a Saturday.

“It gets us playing under that pressure and getting used to that pressure.

“That is what Burton’s game plan was at the weekend. They decided to go gung-ho and press the back four and the two sitters.”

Wright is confident in Rovers’ ability to play out from the back and says decision-making is the most important factor in making the approach a success.

“I’d say that happens in every league, even in the Premier League,” he said.

“There will be times when you’ve got to get up the pitch and play from there.

“I think on the whole this year we’ve played out really well and probably just didn’t get it right at the weekend.

“On the whole, I think we’ve done well with it.”

The centre half could be in line for a return to the starting XI this weekend as Rovers travel to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup.

And he is looking forward to potentially showing his own competency in playing out from the back.